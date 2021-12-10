YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 172 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9,502.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 688,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $68,067,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $235.35 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $238.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.86 and its 200-day moving average is $222.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

