YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

