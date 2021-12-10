YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WING. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Wingstop by 76.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

