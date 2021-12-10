Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of BE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 94,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,054. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bloom Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.