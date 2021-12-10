Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTIC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,596. The stock has a market cap of $189.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

