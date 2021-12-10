Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post $979.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.92 million to $994.30 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.92. 1,072,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

