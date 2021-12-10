Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $125.80. 2,280,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

