Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Several research firms have commented on GP. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 6.33. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

