Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $260.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $143.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $918.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $918.20 million to $920.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 496,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

