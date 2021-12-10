Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Post $1.57 EPS

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.26. 1,092,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 425.4% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

