Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report sales of $26.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.28 million and the highest is $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.90. 1,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,775. The firm has a market cap of $473.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

