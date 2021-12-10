Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Boeing reported earnings per share of ($15.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,059,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $204.89. The company had a trading volume of 249,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,372,244. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day moving average is $224.68. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

