Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $162.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.20 million and the highest is $165.60 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $132.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $508.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.35. 39,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,686. The company has a market cap of $782.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.