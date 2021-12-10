Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $816.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $816.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $810.90 million. II-VI posted sales of $786.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.78. 25,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,405. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $100.44.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

