Zacks: Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 347,327 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 133,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. 1,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

