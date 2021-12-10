Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce sales of $23.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $23.38 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $92.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $97.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 89,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -884.00 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Luna Innovations by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Luna Innovations by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

