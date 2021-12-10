Zacks: Analysts Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report $8.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.27 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $35.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ROIV stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 44,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,531. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

