Zacks: Analysts Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report $8.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.27 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $35.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ROIV stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 44,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,531. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.