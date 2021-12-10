Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $157.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $618.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. 128,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.