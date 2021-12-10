Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $157.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $618.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. 128,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.