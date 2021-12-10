Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.70 Million

Brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce sales of $242.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $216.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $985.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $983.36 million to $987.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,367. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $274.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

