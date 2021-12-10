Zacks: Brokerages Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce $13.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTCH. Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.
Shares of LTCH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,452. Latch has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25.
About Latch
Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.
