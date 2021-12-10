Zacks: Brokerages Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce $13.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Get Latch alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTCH. Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latch by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latch by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Latch by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTCH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,452. Latch has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.