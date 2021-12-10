Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce $128.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.70 million and the highest is $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $184.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $640.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $719.60 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,759. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after buying an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after buying an additional 2,304,313 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after buying an additional 777,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

