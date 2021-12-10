Zacks: Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in STORE Capital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. 978,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

