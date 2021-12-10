Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce sales of $62.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.70 million. Veracyte posted sales of $34.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $213.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $275.84 million, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $145,569,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 593.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 75.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 77.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

