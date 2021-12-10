Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Hold

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $211.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Acuity Brands have outperformed its industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given the company’s consistent focus on cost-saving initiative and strategy to enhance its portfolio. Its leading market position, diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries, along with accretive buyouts are the driving factors. Notably, earnings estimate for 2021 have increased 6.9% over the past 90 days, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospects. Although its ability to successfully leverage fixed costs is commendable, rising costs and volatile business environment are causes of concerns.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

NYSE AYI opened at $199.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Acuity Brands by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acuity Brands by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

