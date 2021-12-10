Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Hold

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

