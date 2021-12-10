Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

DYNT opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.17. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

