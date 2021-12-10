Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

