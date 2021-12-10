Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) to Buy

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:BRDG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 123,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $963,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.