Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to Buy

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

FSI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 33,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

