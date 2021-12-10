Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $614.97

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $614.97 and last traded at $614.62, with a volume of 7530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $597.74.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.78 and a 200 day moving average of $548.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

