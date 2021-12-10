Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. Zuora has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,566 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

