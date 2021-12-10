Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $645.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,922. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $307.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $637.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

