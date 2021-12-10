Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $16 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,379 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Everest Re Group worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,047,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

NYSE RE traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $272.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,470. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.98. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

