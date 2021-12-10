Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $6.62 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,922,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.96.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,296 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.15 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.