Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 88,234 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 84,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 41,049 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 509,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 111,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,913,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.