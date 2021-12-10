Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 123,000 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 402,923 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 230,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinity Capital news, Director Michael Zacharia purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TRIN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 32,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $451.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

