Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZYME. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of ZYME opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $59.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $750.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $17,401,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

