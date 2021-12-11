$0.02 EPS Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. PetIQ posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 426,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,587. The company has a market capitalization of $643.78 million, a PE ratio of -47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $30,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 21.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200,726 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

