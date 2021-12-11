-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE DNA opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.