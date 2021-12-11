$0.07 EPS Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Certara posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 819,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -66.09. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,405,131 shares of company stock worth $700,211,922 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after buying an additional 645,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after buying an additional 607,141 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after buying an additional 458,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

