$0.35 EPS Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

TPVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

TPVG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 96,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.