$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Knowles reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on KN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of KN opened at $22.02 on Friday. Knowles has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after buying an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 33.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after acquiring an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after buying an additional 111,718 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,813,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

