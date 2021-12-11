$0.49 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 644.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $4,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.43. 1,585,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

