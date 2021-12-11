-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.36). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.77. 1,853,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market cap of $287.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

