$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. 549,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,936. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

