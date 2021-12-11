$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Endava by 40.0% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 25.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Endava by 153.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,213. Endava has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.61.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

