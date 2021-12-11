$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.37. 10,017,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,854,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.