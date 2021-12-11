$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $278.80 on Friday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $165.80 and a twelve month high of $284.01. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.13 and its 200 day moving average is $221.63.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

