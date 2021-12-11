$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. GMS reported sales of $751.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,255. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GMS by 131.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after buying an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at $4,734,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of GMS by 166.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. 252,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,181. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GMS has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

