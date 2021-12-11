$1.15 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.28) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.99.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 47.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

